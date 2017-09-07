Pankaj Mishra, a local journalist, working for Rashtriya Sahara newspaper was shot by 2 bike-borne assailants in Bihar’s Arwal on Thursday.

As per initial reports, journalist’s condition is said to be critical. The concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

SP Arwal, Dilip Kumar while briefing on the incident said, “one of the accused, who shot the journalist, has been arrested by the police. It is a case of personal enmity.”

The incident has happened just two days after senior journalist and writer Gauri Lankesh was murdered at her home in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the case and Home Minister has also sought for a detailed report on this brutal murder of a renowned journalist.