In the wake of the death of homeless persons in Delhi, the BJP’s local unit on Wednesday dubbed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital as the “most insensitive” one in the country. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari also appealed to the people of Delhi to help the homeless in the prevailing biting cold conditions. “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal formed the government in Delhi (with an avowed objective) to serve the common man but it is now beyond the reach of the common man,” the BJP MP from northeast Delhi said.

He said the homeless people are dying due to severe cold conditions under the nose of the Chief Minister. “Kejriwal took oath in the name of his children not to enjoy government accommodation but is now sleeping without a worry in luxurious government accommodations.” The BJP leader said that every day more homeless people are dying in Delhi but the government is only debating the data instead of taking steps to save their lives. According to a city-based NGO Centre for Holistic Development, at least 44 homeless people died in the first week of January and 250 in December 2017.

Tiwari said: “No state of the country has witnessed such an insensitive government and such a shameless Chief Minister.” “We cannot leave the homeless at the mercy of such an insensitive government and hence all District BJP Presidents, MLAs, Councillors and party office-bearers along with social organizations will go out in the streets to help the poor homeless people,” he said. Tiwari said that Delhi had been shamed in the country and the world due to the insensitive AAP government.