Mumbai police held a man from west Bengal who was accused for stalking and text lewd messages to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. earlier Tendulkar's have reported at Bandra Police station about the mishappening.

Mumbai police has arrested a 32 year old man from Mahishadal in East Midnapore district in West Bengal, in allegation for stalking and harassing Ex-Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. According to police reports, the stalker is identified as Debkumar Maity, who was stalking Sara tendulkar from a long time. He has called Sara for about 20 times and texted lewd messages. DebKumar has also threatened to kidnap her.

After his arrest police had don several Questions to the accuse. “I saw her on tv sitting at the pavilion during a match and fell in love, I want to marry her. I fetched the landline number of Tendulkar and have called on it some 20 times, Have never seen her in person,” Debkumar Maity told police. Mumbai poliuce is likely to present him before Haldia court and he will be then taken to Mumbai on transit remand.

Accuse Debkumars family has claimed that, he is mentally sick, who carries a mediacal history to.

Answering to media persons, Accuse’s relative said,”We had no idea how he got embroiled in this case. Even at home he used to torture his parents. He lost his father recently. He has been undergoing medical treatment for his condition for last eight years. Police has also recovered a diary from Debkumar’s house where he scribbled Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter’s name proclaiming her as his wife.

Police is finding facts and collecting evidence’s related to the case, and also will do a medical examination of the accuse to clear weather he is mentally unstable or not. but the big question remains unanswered,that how he got Sachin’s land number.

earlier Tendulkar’s have lodged a complaint at Bandra police station, after which police reacted switly and nabbed the accuse with the help of IT cell.