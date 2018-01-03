In a tweet, actor Ritesh Deshmukh praised a Mumbai police constable. Sharing a picture on social media site Twitter Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Hats off to you constable Sudarshan Shinde ’who saved 8 people’s life." After the fire accident, Mumbai police arrested the owners of the pub and took action against 134 establishments around the region.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh praised Mumbai police in a statement for rescue work done at Kamla Mills, the site of a massive fire a few days back. Posting and sharing a picture of Mumbai police cop Sudarshan Shinde, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh congratulated the rescue team for their hard work. In the picture, constable Sudharshan Shinde is seen lifting and rescuing a girl on his shoulder and managed to get her safely out of the blaze. With the picture, Riteish Deshmukh put a caption ‘Constable Sudarshan Shinde – Saved 8 people in Kamla Mills fire, Extremely proud of our Mumbai Police. Sudharshan Shinde hats off to you’.

On 29th December 2017, in the fire accident at the pub in Kamla Mills in Mumbai, 14 people died and many were injured. After this accident, BMC (Bombay Municipal Corporation) took action against encroaching establishments and issued notices to hotels and pubs of the area, who were not following fire safety measures and precautions. Mumbai police also arrested the owners of the pub, and since then have been continuously questioning the accused in an effort to collect more information about the fateful night. According to sources, there were no proper arrangements in the pub to face any mishappenings.

Constable Sudarshan Shinde – Saved 8 people. #KamlaMillsFire – Extremely proud of our @MumbaiPolice. सुदर्शन शिंदे तुमच्या शौर्याला माझा सलाम … 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tbH3vvWgDW — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 2, 2018

In a statement, Mumbai police official Deepak Deoraj confirmed that the owners of the pub Mr. Bawa and Mr. Lopez were placed under arrest and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code. The Bhoiwada magistrate court has issued an order for remand for the two in police custody till January 9. Police are continuously questioning the accused and collecting more information about the fateful night.

After the fire broke out at Kamla Mills, Mumbai police took strict action against 134 establishments located at Lower Parel, Ghatkopar and Byculla areas. Illegal constructions were also demolished at 20 places around Mumbai.