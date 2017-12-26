Afreen Rauf a school going Muslim girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has emerged victorious in a Gita recitation competition. She says that the verses said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspired her to learn the Bhagwad Gita.

After Mariyum Asif Siddiqui a 12-year-old Muslim girl who secured the first place in a Bhagwad Gita competition organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, now another Muslim girl Afreen Rauf has presented the spirit of inter-religion harmony. Afreen Rauf a school going girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow has emerged victorious in a Gita recitation competition organised by Education Board of Lucknow. After claiming the top spot Afrin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspired her to learn Gita. She has also expressed her desire of Yogi Adityanath for recognising her achievement.

Afreen says, “I request all parents to let their girls study and grow. No daughter is less than any son. Therefore, girls should be encouraged in whichever area they plan to excel in. I heard Modi Ji & Yogi Ji recite shlokas, it inspired me to learn & recite them. She also expressed her wish of Yogi Adityanath recognising her feat saying, I hope UP CM Yogi Adityanath acknowledges my efforts.” Afreen’s mother also expressed her happiness over her daughter’s achievement and said that she never stopped her from following her dreams. “We are very happy and the entire school, teachers are happy with her accomplishment. She always wanted to learn this and we never stopped her. There is no difference between Hindu and Muslim, all are one”, Afreen’s mother said.

Lucknow: Muslim girl Afreen Rauf who emerged victorious in a Gita recitation competition organised by Education Board of Lucknow, says, "I heard Modi ji & Yogi ji recite shlokas ,it inspired me to learn & recite them. I hope UP CM Yogi Adityanath acknowledges my efforts." pic.twitter.com/oFC3TSajzh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 25, 2017

The recitation programme was organised to honour Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Lucknow, in which around 25 students took part. Now all eyes are set on December 29 when finale will be held on Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti. Afreen has expressed her desire to receive the award from the state chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who will attend the final event. It will be interesting to see that how the chief minister will respond to the little girl’s wish.