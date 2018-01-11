After the news of Afzal Guru's son Galib clearing the examination surfaced, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the 17-year-old on the social media. Galib, who is presently preparing for NEET exams, scored 441 out of 500 marks in his higher secondary school examination.

Galib Guru, the son of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, on Thursday, passed his higher secondary school examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) with a distinction. He scored 88 per cent in the examination. In Class 10 examinations, he had scored 95 per cent. “The news of my results has given me immense solace,” Galib told Kashmir Life. Galib, who is presently preparing for NEET exams, scored 441 out of 500 marks.

He got 94 in Environmental Science, 89 in Chemistry, 87 in Physics, 85 in Biology and 86 in General English.“I want to pursue Medical Education and want to become a doctor. It is the dream of my parents and family that I become a doctor and I will try to fulfill it,” he said. Talking about the Kashmir dispute, he said the turmoil was taking a toll on the students’ community in Kashmir. Five years ago, Galib’s father Afzal Guru was sentenced to death after being convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack. He was hanged inside Tihar Jail in New Delhi for his role in the attack.

According to BOSE, 33,893 of the 55,163 candidates qualified the examination held in November 2017. The overall percentage this year is 61.44 with girls outshining the examination. After the news of Galib passing the examination surfaced, congratulatory messages started pouring in for 17-year-old on the social media. “A big shout-out to Ghalib Afzal Guroo on clearing his 12th class exams with flying colours- 441 marks. Ghalib has definitely proven ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going’. All the best for the future endeavours! Rise and shine!,” Sarah Hayat, spokesperson of opposition National Conference, said in a tweet.