Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a rally in Bengaluru today. This is his second visit to the state ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections and after his successful campaigning in UP and Gujarat elections. Yogi is scheduled to address Parivartan rally at Govindaraj Nagar. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is visiting Karnataka at a time when the political atmosphere in the state is charged. There are already communal tensions going on in Mangalore after the death of Deepak Rao, Bajrang Dal activist. The 24-year-old activist was killed by unidentified assailants at Katipalla, Mangalore that led to communal tensions in various parts of the state.

After the incident, police acted swiftly and arrested four accused. Mangalore Police Commissioner TR Suresh said police nabbed them while they were trying to flee and are now questioning them. After the incident, shops in the area were shut down and stones were pelted on a private bus near Surathkal.

Another attack was reported on the same day, in which, Basher Ahmed, who ran a food stall in Mangalore, was attacked by unidentified assailants in Katipalla area. Assailants attacked him with lethal weapons leading to serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mangaluru Police said the accused attacked Basheer in retaliation for the killing of BJP worker Deepak Rao.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held in 2018 to elect members of 224 constituencies.