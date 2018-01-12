Jayalalithaa, who served six terms as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, died at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after being treated for 75 days for infection and other health-related problems. The former AIADMK supremo was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016.

Apollo Hospitals on Friday, submitted two suitcases packed with documents related to the treatment given to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, to an inquiry commission set up to probe her death. The commission headed by retired judge A Arumughaswamy had asked Apollo to submit all the documents related to the treatment of Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5, 2016. This follows allegations that Jayalalithaa’s death was triggered by the poor medical attention.

The panel has ordered deposed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s advocate Raja Senthurapandian to appear before it on January 22. Sasikala had been a long-time confidante of the late AIADMK leader and lived at her residence here. Meanwhile, rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran and his supporters called on Sasikala in prison in Bengaluru on Friday.

Ever since Jayalalithaa’s death, there have been hints of foul play in her death, with critics pointing fingers at her aide, the now-jailed VK Sasikala. The AIADMK camp of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had laid down a probe into the death as one of its demands before merging the faction with that led by Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

Jayalalithaa, who served six terms as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, died at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after being treated for 75 days for infection and other health-related problems. The former AIADMK supremo was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016. However, her condition deteriorated and she died on December 5, 2016. In a statement by Apollo, the hospital officials said that they provided the best treatment to the then Tamil Nadu chief minister. She was in fact treated by the clinicians from New Delhi, AIIMS as well as abroad.

With IANS inputs