Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid have been booked under section 153A of Indian Penal Code (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and IPC sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public).

After the violent clashes erupted between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations in Pune, the city police on Wednesday night registered a criminal case against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and JNU student Umar Khalid under charges of ‘creating communal disharmony’ through the ‘provocative speeches’. The complaint was filed at Deccan Gymkhana police station by two youths Bikkad Akshay Gautamrao and Anand Dhond, stating that it was Mevani and Khalid who told people to come out on streets that resulted in violence.

The complaint said that the clashes between the two communities in Pune were a result of the provocative speeches by the duo. The complaint was later forwarded to Vishrambag police station, under whose jurisdiction the Elgaar Parishad was held in Pune to mark the 200th year of Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The police said that they were analysing the speeches of Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid in reference to the complaint. The complainants added excerpts from the speech by Mevani: “The (January 1, 1881) battle of Koregaon-Bhima can be a war of tomorrow. If they attack, it is time to retaliate, and winning this war will be a tribute to the martyrs. Crushing the new ‘Peshwai’ can be a homage to the heroes of the Koregaon-Bhima battle.”

The alleged excerpt from Khalid’s speech: “If we want to win this war against the new ‘Peshwai’, we must carry forward the battle of Koregaon-Bhima. If we want to carry ahead the struggle, it cannot be achieved merely by electoral politics.

As of now, the duo has been booked under section 153A of Indian Penal Code (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and IPC sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public).

More than 50 vehicles were vandalised and burnt, traffic was disrupted and shopkeepers were forced to shut down their businesses during the protests. The angry mob even attacked one journalist of a leading news channel. NCP chief Sharad Pawar blamed the administration for the violence and demanded a probe into the matter.