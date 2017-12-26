As per reports, Mahesh consumed Maggi noodles cooked by Kunja, after which he got unconscious. At this moment Sonu murdered him by stabbing Mahesh with his knife and tried to dispose the dead body by burning it.

The state police has managed a big success in the love triangle murder case that took place in Bhiwani, Haryana. Police cracked the tangle after arresting Mahesh’s friend Sonu and his girlfriend Kunja. According to the police, Sonu has confessed to his crime and revealed that Mahesh used to blackmail Kunja, due to which she was too tense. He confessed that he alone was involved in the murder of Mahesh. As per reports, Mahesh consumed Maggi noodles cooked by Kunja, after which he got unconscious. At this moment Sonu murdered him by stabbing Mahesh with his knife and tried to dispose the dead body by burning it. According to the police, there was an illegal relation between Mahesh and Kunja for some time now. Besides this, Kunja also had a relationship with Sonu.

In the police inquiry, Sonu accepted that he was troubling Mahesh from the last 2 and a half months because Mahesh was blackmailing Kunja. That’s why Kunja and Sonu made the plan to eradicate Mahesh from their path. After police doubted that it might be a love triangle murder case it inquired about Mahesh from his family, neighbourhood and friends. Mahesh’s father told the police that Mahesh usually used to visit Sonu, after which the police inquired about Sonu also. During the police investigation, Sonu got scared and confessed that a girl named Kunja who belongs to Faizabad’s Bibipur village was a tenant at his house and that both were involved in Mahesh’s murder.

On 21 December the police saw a half-burned dead body on the way to the farms of Prahladgarh village. Next day on December 22 the body was identified as that of Mahesh. Police were facing the difficulty in cracking the case because Mahesh’s family from the beginning of the investigation were denying animosity. As per the plan, Kunja called Mahesh to her room and then after some time Sonu too reached there. Kunja then cooked Maggi for Mahesh and mixed sleeping pills with it because of which Mahesh got unconscious after consuming the drug-laced noodles.

After this, both of them sat Mahesh in Sonu’s Ritz car. At around 10:30PM, Sonu took possession of Mahesh’s knife inside the car and killed him. Following this Sonu brought a bottle of 2 liters of petrol and took the vehicle fields near the village situated close to Prahladgarh. There, Mahesh’s body was sprinkled with the petrol that Sonu had bought and his body inflamed. Sonu then left for the village of Sampla with his car.

The investigating officer informed the police that the empty bottle of petrol and the knife with which the murder had been committed had been recovered from near the village of Prahladgarh near Dadri road. On Monday, the police presented Sonu and Kunja in court, from where Sonu has been taken into remand for a day while Kunja has been sent to jail.