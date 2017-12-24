The 19-year-old civil services aspirant said she wanted death penalty for all four accused but she was content with the court's decision of awarding life imprisonment to them. She said it's a relief to know that they will now rot in jail until they die.

A day after a fast-track court in Bhopal awarded life imprisonment to all the four accused in connection with the gang-rape of a 19-year-old student in Bhopal last month, the victim said she is happy with the court’s decision of giving the life imprisonment to the four men, though she wanted a death penalty for them. “I wanted death penalty but I am happy with the life sentence since it’s a relief to know that they will now rot in jail until they die,” the girl told India Today after the verdict.

The 19-year-old victim, while narrating her ordeal said that she wants to become a police officer so that no other girl in this country has to face what she had gone through. “I want to become a police officer at any cost because I don’t want any other girl to suffer this way. If I am not able to clear UPSC exam, I want Madhya Pradesh government to help me join the Police force.”

The student, who was studying for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was tied up and gang-raped for three hours by four men in the busiest part of the city. According to reports, the accused even took tea and gutka breaks in between. On October 31, when she was coming back, she thought of taking a shorter route.

Just 100 metres away from the Habibganj railway station, she was approached by one of the accused named Golu Bihari, who had murdered his daughter and was out on bail. Goli, accompanied by his brother-in-law Amar Bhuntu, attacked the girl. When the girl protested, they hit her with a stone, tied her up and raped her. Later, two more accused Rajesh and Ramesh joined them and raped her again. She was let off at 10 pm but on a condition that she will surrender her mobile phone and earrings.

When she approached the police, they refused to lodge a complaint because they found it too ‘filmy’. The matter was taken seriously only when the girl and her parents caught the two accused and handed them over to police.