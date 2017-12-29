A policeman's presence of mind and bravery proved phenomenal in saving the life of four people of a family from a fierce fire that engulfed a 3-storey residence in Ashok Nagar locality of Bhopal. The fire was doused after the family was saved and the property damage is being estimated at around Rs 50 lakh.

Superman-like heroics of a policeman in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh saved a family of four from a fierce fire that engulfed their residence on late Thursday night. Few of the family members have suffered blemishes and bruises but they are safe now while the policeman has been abundantly thanked by the survivors and by everybody in the locality as well, who witnessed his brave act. The damage to the property from fire is being estimated at Rs 50 lakh.

It all happened at around 2 AM on Thursday when the 3-storey residence of Manoj Prajapati in Ashok Nagar locality caught fire. According to reports, the fire started from the ground floor, which is a godown, and gradually reached the other two floors of the building. The tenants of the first two floors managed to escape the building but the family of Prajapati – Manoj’s father, his wife and two children – which lived on the third floor got stuck in the building.

It was then that their policeman neighbour Atyendra Yadav took matter into his hands after seeing the family in deadly trouble. He made a rope ladder and threw it at a window of the third floor, and after getting it successfully tied to the window of the under-fire residence, he asked the family to step down one by one. When the traumatised family members couldn’t do the needful, Yadav himself climbed up to the third floor through the rope ladder and took one child out of the building.

Manoj’s father finally summoned his nerve and got another child with him out of the residence, along with his daughter in law. Yadav was instrumental in saving the family with his quick instincts and superb presence of mind. Although some of them suffered burns, their lives were saved. Now the police are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.