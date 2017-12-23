The victim was returned from her coaching class when the incident happened. When she approached the police, they refused to lodge a complaint because they found it the whole story 'filmy'. It was only after the girl and her family nabbed two of the accused and handed them over to police.

A fast-track court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to all the four accused in connection with the gang-rape of a 19-year-old student in Bhopal last month. The student, who was studying for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was tied up and gang-raped for three hours by four men in the busiest part of the city. According to reports, the accused even take tea and gutka breaks in between. The victim was returned from her coaching class when the incident happened. When she approached the police, they refused to lodge a complaint because they found it too ‘filmy’. The matter was taken seriously only when the girl and her parents caught the two accused and handed them over to police.

What actually happened?

The victim, who was returning from her coaching class, thought of taking a shorter route on October 31. Just 100 metres away from the Habibganj railway station, she was approached by one of the accused named Golu Bihari, who had murdered his daughter and was out on bail. Goli, accompanied by his brother-in-law Amar Bhuntu, attacked the girl. When the girl protested, they hit her with a stone, tied her up and raped her, NDTV reported. The duo also took breaks in between for tea and gutkas. Later two more accused Rajesh and Ramesh joined them and raped her again. She was let off at 10 pm but on a condition that she will surrender her mobile phone and earrings.