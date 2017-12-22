A 53-year-old Bombay High Court lawyer was booked under POCSO Act for marrying a 15-year-old girl and repeatedly raping her for two years. The police are also looking for the grandparents of the victim for forcing the minor into the marriage.

A horrendous case has come to light from Mumbai, where a Bombay High Court lawyer has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for marrying a Class 9 girl in 2015 and repeatedly raping her for two years. The 53-year-old lawyer was arrested last week after the victim filed a complaint against him on December 13. The accused was sent to judicial custody by a special court on Thursday while the police are looking for the grandparents of the girl who forced her into the marriage.

According to police reports, the lawyer was looking for a bride for himself after his wife died in 2014. It was in a village near Mumbai where he saw the girl, who was then 15 years old, and sent the proposal to marry her to her grandparents. Upon receiving the proposal, the grandparents immediately agreed to it citing the girl had an ailing mother and there was nobody to look after the girl. The minor protested against the marriage but her grandparents stayed adamant on their decision and forced her to marry the accused. The marriage took place on April 21, 2015 in front of some 40 attendees.

After marriage, the lawyer, who himself have a 15-year-old daughter, made routine sexual relations with the girl. After suffering two years of torture, the victim finally opened up and filed a complaint against him and her grandparents in a nearby police station. In her complaint, she also mentioned that the lawyer gave a 6-acre land to her grandparents in return of marriage. The police has apprehended the lawyer and looking for the grandparents, who are also wanted in the case.