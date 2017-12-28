The incident happened when the lady constable was returning home from work and on her way she confronted a group of drunk men dancing in the middle of the road. Just when she was passing them, a bottle of liquor was thrown at her. While she maintains her side of the story, her seniors say that it was a mere misunderstanding.

A lady constable became a subject of abuse on Tuesday night when a group of intoxicated hooligans threw a bottle of liquor at her while she was returning home from duty. The entire incident happened near Shivalik Garden in Chandigarh where the group of men was drinking openly on the road and dancing to the loud music which was playing in their car. The victim called police station upon reaching home but when police reached the spot of the incident, everybody had fled the area by then.

The lady constable is a resident of Manimajra, Chandigarh and she is posted in Manimajra police station only. According to reports, she was returning home on Tuesday night at around 12 AM on her Honda Activa when she confronted a group of drunk men, who were creating a ruckus in the middle of the road by singing and dancing. When the lady was passing them, reportedly a bottle of liquor rolled across her way.

She rushed back home as quickly as she could but did not note down the number plate. She dialed the police station the moment she reached her home and requested someone to take a look around. The PCR acted swiftly on the complaint and reached Shivalik Garden only to find nobody there. The searched the area and managed to round up four men but later released them after they were identified as the local grocers.

According to the police, the lady constable did not file an official complaint of any harassment and she only made the call for a general inquiry. Karmchand, SHO Manimajra police station, said “It was a misunderstanding as the group of men were only dancing there. They did not misbehave with the constable.” Inspector Ramdayal, PRO, said, “There is an ongoing campaign by police against people drinking in public and the lady constable only made the call to get them arrested, nothing else.”