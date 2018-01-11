Prime accused in Chandigarh stalking case Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala, was finally given bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was arrested, along with his friend Ashish Kumar, on August 9, 2017 and was serving time in prison ever since.

After facing rejection four times on his bail plea by a trial court, prime accused in Chandigarh stalking case, Vikas Barala, was finally granted bail on Thursday by Punjab and Haryana High Court. The son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president from Haryana Subhash Barala, Vikas was serving time in jail with his friend Ashish Kumar since August, 2017 on charges of stalking and attempt to kidnap a girl in Chandigarh. They were arrested after the girl filed a police complaint against them.

The stalking case raised a storm in the political sphere as the prime accused was the son of a senior leader of BJP. Congress routinely slammed BJP and even alleged at one point that the Home Ministry was shielding Vikas Barala. Despite the growing calls for Subhash Barala’s ouster from the party, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar maintained that Haryana’s BJP president will not punished for his son’s wrongdoing. Subhash Barala promised co-operation of his son in the police probe and several pleas were made but a trial court rejected their plea for bail four times until he was finally given bail.

Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar were arrested on August 9, 2017 after Varnika Kundu from Chandigarh narrated the harrowing experience she suffered by the duo on the night of August 4. Varnika first took to her Facebook account and posted the entire incident how she was relentlessly stalked by the two men. She also said that Barala and Kumar even approached her car and attempted to get in.