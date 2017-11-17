A serial rapist has been arrested by Chennai Police for sexually assaulting more than 50 women recording the crime on his phone and then blackmailing these women and then raping them repeatedly.

A 28-year-old former software engineer was arrested by Chennai Police on Thursday for sexually assaulting more than 50 women in Chennai. The accused has been identified as Madhan Arivalagan who is a native of Mathur in Krishnagiri district. He was taken into custody in connection with a mugging case and while going through his phone during the probe they found clips of women being sexually assaulted. “Arivalagan sexually assaulted women after trapping them alone at home,” an investigating officer in the case told TOI. “He recorded the acts on his cellphone in several cases and used the footage to blackmail and repeatedly raped the women,” the officer further added.

According to reports, the accused Madhan Arivalagan is a Math graduate from Krishnagiri College. He had been working with an Information Technology (IT) company in Bengaluru till 2015 and after that he moved to Chennai. An investigating officer in the case said that till now they have received just one complaint in the matter and waiting for more to flow in. However, they are not sure whether many women would come forward to file a complaint in this case.

“Arivalagan told us during interrogation that he was looking for a job in the city but could not find suitable employment. He started to rob people on the roads and in their homes, often targeting women who were home alone. He raped one robbery victim and soon turned into a sexual predator,” the investigation officer was quoted as saying by TOI.

Velachery police on Thursday detained Madhan Arivalagan as the prime suspect after Williams, a resident of Velachery was mugged of Rs 8,500 and his mobile phone by a lone robber. Madhan Arivalagan appeared in the CCTV footage near the crime scene and was therefore arrested by the police.