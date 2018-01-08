To make travel more convenient, seamless and cashless for commuters in the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a pilot scheme 'Delhi Common Mobility Card' which will enable commuters to travel in both Delhi Metro and 250 select city buses. Commuters would be able to purchase and recharge these cards at all Metro stations, railway stations, airports, Inter State Bus Terminals and DTC bus pass counters.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a pilot ‘Delhi Common Mobility Card’ which will enable commuters to travel in both Delhi Metro and 250 select city buses. The Delhi govenrment aims to shift to a ‘Common Mobility Card’ which could be used to travel in Metro and all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses by April 1. The scheme is aimed at making travel more convenient, seamless and cashless for commuters in the national capital. The CMC or Common Mobility Card can be used by commuters to board both the Delhi Metro and DTC busses across the city.

The Common Mobility Card comes at a time when the Delhi government is locked in a battle with the Centre and the office of the Lieutenant Governor over the hike in Delhi Metro fares. ​During the trial, by tapping the Metro card on an Electronic Ticketing Machine or ETM in a bus, a ticket would be generated, which would also reveal the balance in the passenger’s Metro card.

Currently, ETMs are used by conductors in buses to issue tickets. The money deducted from commuters’ Metro cards will go to Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC), which issues the Metro cards. The money will be later transferred to the Delhi government.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that after the trial period, a new card would be designed which would have both DMRC and Delhi government etched on it.

