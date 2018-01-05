The West Bengal government launched its official emblem which was designed by Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. Mamta termed the occasion as historic, she said, the 'Biswa Bangla' logo with Ashoka Pillar of the national emblem - would be used in all the official works and documents of the Bengal government from now on.

The West Bengal government on Friday launched its official emblem, conceptualized and designed by Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, two days after getting the approval from the central government. Terming the occasion as ‘historic’, she said the state emblem – the ‘Biswa Bangla’ logo with Ashoka Pillar of the national emblem – would be used in all the official works and documents of the Bengal government from now on. “Today we have launched the official emblem of the Government of West Bengal. This is a historical moment. This is a new feather in the state’s crown,” Banerjee said after launching emblem at the state secretariat Nabanna.

“We will use this emblem in all the government works and documents from now on. It can be used immediately after issuing the official notification from today. But materializing the process across all the departments would take some time,” she said. Taking a swipe at the previous state governments for not making a move in this regard, the Trinamool Congress supremo said every state should have its individuality and ruled that it took Bengal 70 years after the country’s independence to finally get its own emblem. “Some states already have their own emblem but no one here thought about it before. As soon as it came to our notice, we approved the design by a local expert committee here and sent it for central approval. It took quite a long time. But better late than never,” she said.

Echoing Banerjee, Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De said the emblem gives the state an individual identity and would be used in all the government works from now on.”You can see that the national emblem is also incorporated within our emblem,” he added. About the state’s name change, the Chief Minister said the government would announce the details as soon it gets the approval from the central government. “We have also sent a request for the state’s name change along with the state’s emblem. It is being discussed with the centre. We will announce it as soon as we get the official approval,” she said. The state cabinet has already cleared a proposal to name the state of West Bengal as ‘Bangla’ in September last year. Congratulating the state Finance and Information Technology Department, Banerjee announced that they have been awarded by the Union Finance Ministry for issuing 53,000 e-tenders worth Rs 36,000crore in one year.