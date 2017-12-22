A 20-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men, including four juveniles, at a house party in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The victim said that first she was forced to consume liquor and then she was raped. After she filed a complaint with police, they acted swiftly and nabbed all the accused.

Delhi Police arrested at least five people, out of which four are reported to be juveniles, on Thursday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl in Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi. The police have kept all the accused in custody for questioning and a full-scale probe has been launched in the case. The arrests were made after the victim filed a complaint narrating the trauma that she had to go through.

According to reports, the 20-year-old victim hails from Jahangirpuri and works in a private firm. She recently made friends with the main accused who lived in her locality only. The victim said that she was invited to a party at the house of the juvenile and it was there where everything went wrong for her. Upon reaching the place, she found four other people in the party consuming liquor and dancing.

As per her complaint, all the men forced her to consume liquor and kept her at the house against her will for five hours. After getting her drunk, they took turns and violated her. Reportedly, the men threatened her with dire consequences and asked her not to tell anything to anyone about the incident.

The moment she was set free by the accused, the victim rushed to the police station and filed an FIR against all of them. The police acted swiftly on the complaint and identified the men before arresting them.