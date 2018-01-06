During the investigations, it was found that the woman is a distant relative of the man she eloped with. Commenting on the matter, the police said that the family of the woman had been angry and were searching the two. However, the girl's brother, Shankar, along with the uncle, Rinku, tracked them down and later took the couple near a canal in Mayur Vihar Phase-I. The woman's relatives then stabbed the couple mercilessly.

In a tragic incident being reported from New Delhi, a man was stabbed to death while is love was severely injured after being brutally attacked by knives allegedly by the woman’s family for eloping. The matter took place on December 6, at east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar. As per reports, the duo had eloped on December 4. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Dinesh, who had three kids from his previous marriage. Sources suggested that Dinesh was having an affair with the 23-year-old woman.

According to primary investigation, it was found that the woman is a distant relative of the man she eloped with. Commenting on the matter, the police said that the family of the woman had been angry and were searching the two. However, the girl’s brother, Shankar, along with the uncle, Rinku, tracked them down and later took the couple near a canal in Mayur Vihar Phase-I. After a heated argument, the accused repeatedly stabbed the man, killing him on the spot.

The loud voices were heard by a police constable who was passing the area, who later raised the alarm. Soon after the Delhi police constable raised the alarm, the locals gathered and nabbed the accused before they could elope. Following this, the woman was shifted to a nearby hospital. Commenting on the matter, the accused Dinesh said that the woman had degraded the family’s name after she eloped with a married man. The accused also said that the accused was a distant cousin to the woman.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer said that the woman’s marriage had been fixed somewhere else and was scheduled next month, in February. The woman had eloped with cash and gold ornaments meant for her wedding. During the interrogation, the accused also said that her sister was tortured by Dinesh to elope.