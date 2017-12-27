38-year-old dhaba owner was crushed to death by a customer who lost his cool after his food was not served to him on time. The driver was later apprehended by police and it was revealed that he was drunk when he committed the crime. The incident occurred at around 2 AM on Tuesday night near Raipur city of Chhattisgarh.

In a horrendous case coming from Raipur, a dhaba owner was crushed to death on Tuesday by a vexed customer who did not get his food on time. The killer executed the crime in total movie style and fled the scene while the severely injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Local police acted swiftly in the matter and were able to nab the killer just after few hours of the incident.

At around 2AM in the night, pick-up driver Bhagwat Verma (31) reached Tarpongi-based Kishor Tiwari’s (38) dhaba in order to have dinner. After ordering his meal, Verma got busy on his phone but kept nagging the waiter about the food. Exactly after 20 minutes, he exploded at the waiter and demanded to know why his food was not cooked yet. To pacify a furious Verma, Tiwari intervened in the matter and tried to made him understand the reasons but nothing worked for the raging pick-up driver.

After a heated argument with the owner, the driver stormed out of the dhaba and entered his parked vehicle. The waiter and Kishor Tiwari went after him explaining that the food is almost ready and if Verma comes back to his table, they will serve the food. In return, Verma started his car and sped it towards Tiwari who was standing in the way and rammed him. After critically hurting him from the first impact, Verma again increased the speed of the car in reverse gear and crushed the body of Tiwari.

Although Verma fled from the spot, the dhaba workers had noted down his vehicle number. They immediately informed the police which arrested Verma from a relative’s house and the car was confiscated from another location. According to reports, Bhagwat Verma was drunk when he committed the crime and even during his arrest, he was not in his proper senses.