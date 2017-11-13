Under trial prisoner Vinod aliad Balle shot at inside the premises of Rohini Court. He was rushed to a hospital in an injured state by the police where he was declared brought dead.

An under trial prisoner Vinod alias Balle was brought to Rohini Court in Delhi for a proceeding on Monday. He was being produced in the court by the staff of Third Battalion. When Vinod was being taken back an assailant opened fire on him, injuring him critically. Vinod was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Vinod is the resident of E Block Mangol Pur. However, the motive behind the attack is still not clear.

The assailant was overpowered by the police and arrested on the spot, he has been identified as Abdul Khan, who is the resident of Nangloi. It is suspected that the accused posed as a litigant, PTI reports. There have been previous instances of firing inside court premises in Delhi. Earlier in the same court a 38-year-old was shot dead in April this year.