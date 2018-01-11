With Makar Sankranti round the corner, the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav requested the judge for bail. "We celebrate it in a grand way... by eating dahi churra," Lalu Yadav said. He also complained that Bisra Munda Jail authorities were not allowing him to meet more than three visitors a week.

On January 6, 2018, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to three-and-a-half-years jail in a fodder scam case. Special CBI judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the order through video conferencing. The court also slapped two fines of Rs 5 lakh on the former Bihar chief minister. The court pronounced its judgement after three days of arguments over the quantum of punishment.

Lalu Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half year’s imprisonment on offences of cheating, along with criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was also sentenced to the same period under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA). 15 others were also convicted by the court in the case relating to multi-million-rupee scam.

The RJD chief has spent almost a fortnight in the Bisra Munda Jail in Ranchi. On judgement day, when he walked into the courtroom, leaders and supporters of RJD were seen outside to lend their support to their president. Lalu said Makar Sankranti was round the corner and requested for bail. He also complained that Bisra Munda Jail authorities were not allowing him to meet more than three visitors a week.

“Sir, Makar Sankranti is round the corner. How would I eat Chura Dahi in jail,” Yadav told the judge. The judge promised Lalu that he will get Chura Dahi as a snack on Makar Sankranti.”I will get dahi chura arranged in jail,” the judge told him. Lalu Yadav used to celebrate Makar Sankranti with great fervour. He used to host a grand feast at his house and invite RJD leaders. But this year, the family won’t celebrate the festival in his absence.

Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister of the state from 1990 to 1997. Convicted in another fodder scam case in 2013, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment and is on bail. He was facing a total of five cases in the fodder scam and the judgment in two more cases is likely to be pronounced within one month.

