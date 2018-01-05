RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with 14 others, were convicted by a Ranchi court in connection with the fodder scam, while seven accused, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted on December 23. Lalu is presently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

In yet another twist in the fodder scam case, a Special Ranchi Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court Judge Shivpal Singh on Thursday said that he got calls from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s men in connection with his conviction. The judge also accused Lalu’s sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi of using casteist statements like ‘if Yadav was a Mishra, it wouldn’t be so difficult for him.’ He said he will take the decision following the law.

“Laluji, we are getting a lot of references and calls for you, but I told your men that I will take the decision the way I want to, following the law,” news agency ANI quoted the judge as saying. The judge also said he was disturbed after seeing so many people inside the courtroom. He advised the authorities not to allow the lawyers inside if they are not associated with the case.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with 14 others, were convicted by a Ranchi court in connection with the fodder scam, while seven accused, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted on December 23.

Lalu is presently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. The RJD chief’s lawyer on Tuesday told media that they would press for minimum punishment in the case. “Lalu is 70 years old and suffering from many diseases. We will seek minimum punishment for him,” he said. It is believed that Lalu Prasad can be awarded three to seven years’ punishment. He is also facing trial in three more cases relating to the fodder scam.

The RJD chief, who is involved in the multi-million-rupee fodder scam, was present at the Special CBI Court in Ranchi on Wednesday morning for his sentencing. However, it was postponed due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad.