RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is among 16 people who have been convicted in the fodder scam case. He was immediately taken into custody after a Ranchi court pronounced the verdict on December 23. It is believed that Lalu Prasad can be awarded three to seven years punishment by the court after sentencing.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is also facing trial in three more cases relating to the fodder scam

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was convicted in the multi-million-rupee fodder scam by a Ranchi court on December 23, was present in the Special CBI Court on Tuesday morning for hearing his fate. However, the sentencing was postponed for Thursday due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad. Lalu is presently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. The RJD chief’s lawyer on Tuesday told media that they would press for minimum punishment in the case. “Lalu is 70 years old and suffering from many diseases. We will seek minimum punishment for him,” he said. It is believed that Lalu Prasad can be awarded three to seven years’ punishment. He is also facing trial in three more cases relating to the fodder scam.

Earlier in the day, the RJD leaders and party workers said that they are hoping for a jail term less than three years for the party chief. The 69-year-old politician can immediately apply for bail in the lower court if the quantum of punishment is less than three years in the case. After conviction, Lalu was disqualified from the parliament and was also banned from contesting the elections.

LIVE Updates Lalu Yadav Fodder Scam Case:

11.45 am: Lalu Yadav leaves from Ranchi Special CBI Court for Birsa Munda jail

Lalu Yadav leaves from Ranchi Special CBI Court for Birsa Munda jail; quantum of sentenced will now be pronounced tomorrow #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/pXaEdV4Yk3 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

11.35 am: It is shocking because none of us uttered a single word against the judicial process or the judgement: Manoj Jha, RJD leader, on being found guilty of contempt of court.

11.22 am: Quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and others in a fodder scam case not pronounced today due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad.

11. 20 am: Quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and others in a fodder scam case to be pronounced tomorrow.

Quantum of sentence for Lalu Yadav and others in a fodder scam case has not been pronounced today due to the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

11.19 am: Ranchi Special CBI Court summons Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha on January 23.

11.16 am: Ranchi Special CBI Court finds Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

10.55 am: Lalu Yadav reaches the court complex.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and others reach Special CBI Court in Ranchi for quantum of sentence in a fodder scam case pic.twitter.com/55P6Rix0qc — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

10.35 am: Quantum of sentence to be pronounced in a fodder scam case today; Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves from Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi, for Special CBI Court.

Quantum of sentence to be pronounced in a fodder scam case, today: Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves from Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi, for Special CBI Court pic.twitter.com/b9BBWFd8Xp — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

10.20 am: More than 250 special forces personnel deployed at the entry and exit points inside the court. The court compound is also being sanitised to ensure that no outsider is there.