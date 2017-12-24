The Gurugram police said that they received a complaint at Police Station Sadar on Saturday, saying that the family of the patient has levelled allegation against Medanta Hospital management and three doctors, accusing them of “murder, forgery, cheating and extortion”.

A man filed a complaint with Gurugram police on Friday after the city’s Medanta Hospital overcharged him for the treatment of his eight-year-old son for dengue. His son died in another hospital in November. The child was admitted to the hospital for 21 days and the bill that was handed over to the family was Rs 15.88 lakh. The father of the child said that he had to request people for money. “My child was there in the hospital for 21 days, and the hospital gave us a bill of Rs 15.88 lakh,” the child’s father told ANI. “We had to request people for money. The hospital has looted us in the name of treatment.”

The family that was from Rajasthan moved the child to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on doctors’ instruction after getting treatment at Medanta for 21 days. “When the doctors felt that the child’s condition is such that he can no longer be kept at Medanta, “they pushed us to shift him to a government hospital, so we shifted him there”, the father of the deceased child said. The child died on November 22 at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The Gurugram police said that they received a complaint at Police Station Sadar on Saturday, saying the complainant has levelled allegation against Medanta Hospital (Gurugram). “Complaint received at Police Station Sadar yesterday, complainant has levelled allegation on Medanta Hospital (Gurugram), their child suffering from dengue was admitted in the hospital, and huge bill penalty was imposed on them. The investigation is underway,” Gurugram Police PRO said.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been filed yet as the police are collecting necessary documents. However, the investigation is underway, police said. In a similar incident, Gurugram’s Fortis Memorial Research Institute had allegedly charged a seven-year-old girl’s parents more than Rs 15 lakh for 15 days of dengue treatment. The child was declared dead later when she was shifted to another hospital in Dwarka.