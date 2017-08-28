Fate of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar hangs in balance as counting of votes begin at Goa bypolls. The counting of votes polled for the two assembly by-elections in Goa on August 23, has started.

Nearly 75% polling was recorded during the two bypolls in Panaji and Valpoi assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane are the key candidates.

While Girish Chodankar of the Congress and Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch are the other significant candidates in the Panaji bypoll, in Valpoi, Rane’s key opponent is Roy Naik of the Congress.

The bypoll in Panaji was necessitated after former Defence Minister Parrikar’s return to state politics in March this year, as Chief Minister.