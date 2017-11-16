Apart from the BJP leader Shiv Kumar, the two guards accompanying the BJP leader was also killed in the incident. As per sources, two bike-borne assailants came close to the car in which the BJP leader was traveling and fired gunshots. After the shots were fired, the driver lost control over the car and rammed it into a divider. Following the accident, the locals present at the spot informed the concerned authorities. A police team also rushed to the spot to investigate the killings.

In a tragic incident being reported from Greater Noida, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead on Thursday evening. The BJP leader has been identified as Shiv Kumar. He was a headman of Tigri village in Bisrakh. Apart from the BJP leader Shiv Kumar, the two guards accompanying the BJP leader was also killed in the incident. As per sources, two bike-borne assailants came close to the car in which the BJP leader was travelling and fired gun shots. After the shots were fired, the driver lost control over the car and rammed it into a divider.

Reports state that two other occupants from the car were also severely injured and were later admitted in a private hospital nearby. Following the accident, the locals present at the spot informed the concerned authorities. A police team also rushed to the spot to investigate the killings.

