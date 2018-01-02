In the video, the ex-army officer was seen armed with the rod and moving around and according to police, all the murders took place between 2 am and 4 am. The accused, who also received injuries, attacked the policemen when they tried to arrest him.

In a shocking incident, a mentally unstable man allegedly murdered six persons in just two hours with an iron rod in Palwal city of Haryana. The accused, identified as Naresh Kadiyan, was arrested at 7 am by the Haryana police, sources said. The crime took place within 100 metres of the police station early on Tuesday and was recorded in a CCTV camera that led to his arrest. The accused is an ex-serviceman, police added.

A woman and three watchmen were among the victims. The cause behind the crime was yet to be ascertained. Two of the deceased are security guards, while the woman who was also murdered has been identified as Anjum. In the video, the man was seen armed with the rod and moving around. All the murders took place between 2 am and 4 am. The accused, who also received injuries, also tried to attack the policemen when they tried to arrest him.

“During the night itself, checkpoints were set up across the city, and police personnel deployed on foot at all junctions and markets. PCR vans were sent out as well,” Sanjay Kumar, PRO of Palwal police told The Indian Express.

Police said Naresh was working in Indian Army as Lieutenant in 2003, but took voluntary retirement on medical grounds three years later. He was presently posted as SDO in Haryana’s Agriculture Department. He had a flat in Omaxe City in Palwal and would often visit the place on weekends.

The ex-army serviceman is said to be previously involved in a scuffle with a police constable in 2015 and has a case registered against him.

(With IANS inputs)