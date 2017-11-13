Schools to remain closed on Monday after heavy rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu, its coastal areas on Sunday. Rain started pouring down on late Sunday evening and continued during early morning hours on Monday forcing schools to shut in the affected regions. MeT department has predicted more rainfall in the next 48 hours.

With the thunderstorms and heavy rains continuing in Tamil Nadu creating difficulties for the people in the state, schools in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts have been closed on Monday (November 13) after these places were lashed with heavy rainfall on Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday. Following low-pressure conditions prevailing in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu. It was hardly days after when schools in coastal parts of Tamil Nadu have re-opened following continuous rainfall, administrative authorities have asked the schools to remain closed.

Heavy rains started lashing out Tamil Nadu’s Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam and other coastal regions Sunday evening (November 12). The rains continued almost the Sunday night and during the initial hours on Monday. According to Indian Meteorological Department, Nungambakkam recorded a total of 52 mm of rainfall while Meenambakkam received around 18.2 mm. The figures were recorded on late Sunday night. According to the further forecast, coastal regions in Tamil Nadu may receive heavy rainfall. The rains can mainly hit at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

While rainfall continues to lash Tamil Nadu, several areas in the state are facing waterlogging problems, exposing administration’s preparedness to deal with the problems.As per sources, interior areas in the states have been badly hit by incessant rains and creating trouble for the people.

Citizens can call on these numbers to seek any kind of help or if they are facing problems due to incessant rains: 044-2536 7823, 2538 4965, 2538 3694.

Previously in 2015, Tamil Nadu saw its worse when heavy rainfall, thunderstorms thrashed the state even causing flash floods situation in Chennai with water entering homes converting them into a trail of pools. NDRF teams, special disaster teams all were dispatched to Chennai to carry out relief work and control the situation.