Political vendetta should not come in the way of development of the state, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev Vrat told legislators on Wednesday. In his 20-minute address here to the newly-elected members of the Legislative Assembly, he said the people had given them a responsibility of making all possible efforts for the development of the state. “I urge the members in government as well as in the opposition to work together with a positive outlook and an objective of taking the state to the acme of development without getting entangled in vendetta politics.”

Teaching a lesson to the legislators, mainly the 23 first-timers, he said: “The elections were completed in a cordial atmosphere. The ill-will which might have cropped up during the campaign needs to be forgotten in the interest of the state and with a thought as to how every citizen of the state becomes prosperous, educated, secured, healthy and great.” Urging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and the opposition Congress to participate in healthy discussions rather than wasting time in creating a ruckus in the assembly, the Governor said: “The opposition should forward constructive resolutions with an objective of the formulation of good policies.”

“There has been a new opening and I wish new niches of progress and development are carved out with your kind cooperation and support.” Complementing Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his Cabinet, which has an equal number of experienced and first-time Cabinet ministers, Dev Vrat said: “About half of the members of this august House are young. The Cabinet also has a balanced blend of experienced and young ministers headed by a young and dynamic Chief Minister.” “For the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister of India along with five union ministers, 10 Chief and Deputy Chief Ministers of other states, and many other dignitaries participated in the oath-taking ceremony at historic Ridge Ground (in Shimla).”

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Health Minister for sanctioning Rs 1,351 crore for establishment of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Bilaspur town, the Governor advocated the need to construct ponds, dams, and check-dams to recharge the water and check the diminishing water table. “Traditional water sources will be preserved and renovated. Tubewells and handpumps will be established to ensure maximum use of groundwater,” he added. The four-day session of the state Legislative Assembly will conclude on Friday.