The Winter Session of Parliament ended on 5 January 2018 after the members of the Rajya Sabha failed to pass the triple talaq bill in the Upper House. Meanwhile, just a few hours after the Parliament was adjourned following ruckus in the House, a man belonging to Uttar Pradesh but working in Saudi Arabia gave instant triple talaq to his wife through SMS, leaving her alone. The incident was reported from Nandauli district in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur. As per reports, the husband has been working in Saudi Arabia for quite some time now and was demanding dowry from the wife’s family. The recent incident of instant triple talaq shows how it continues to take place in society even after the Supreme Court had suspended the practice in its judgement.

While talking to media, the victim alleged harassment from her in-laws over the dowry demand. The victim said that she was forcefully thrown out of the house after her family failed to meet their dowry demands. The victim who hails from Nandauli said, “My in-laws used to harass me demanding for a vehicle, my husband ill-treated me as well. I received a message from him, where he gave me the divorce. I have a son and somehow want us to survive. This is my house now and I will not move away from here.”

While the practice of triple talaq garnering criticism from all the corners of the world, there are still many incidents of such cases being reported by victims. In this particular case, while speaking to media, the father of the victim, who is yet to file a police complaint said that his son-in-law divorced his daughter through SMS and for them the divorce process is complete. “Things were fine for 2 years. Then they started harassing her. Her in-laws threw her out of the house later. Then one day her husband gave her divorce through SMS. We haven’t informed the police. For us the divorce process is complete,” victim’s father said.

The triple talaq bill that was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament had criminalised the process of triple talaq. However, in the Upper House, the opposition stood against the bill and requested it to be deferred to a select committee for a review. The contradicting thoughts led to an uproar in the House, which resulted in the adjournment of the Winter Session. The bill will now be discussed during the Budget Session in February.