Since the United States President Donald Trump announced that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, will be leading the US delegation to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to the city of Hyderabad, it is getting ready to welcome Trump’s daughter this fall. As per reports, the Hyderabad police have already started rounding up beggars in the city and have started shifting them to shelters. The police will also be doing door-to-door checks to ensure the safety of Donald Trump and her daughter, Ivanka.

If the reports are to be believed, anti-Naxal ‘Greyhound’ and anti-terror ‘Octopus’ commandos will be deployed to carry out the combing operations in the area and around Falaknuma Palace on November 27. The security personnel will also be deployed on November 28, the day for the high profile visit of US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a report published by Fortune, in order to get the city ready for the high profile visits, the Hyderabad’s police have started jailing the beggars and homeless families. Reports suggested that this act came in after the Hyderabad police commissioner issued an order banning begging the city for at least 2 months.

If the reports are to be believed, Hyderabad plans to remove 6,000 beggars from the streets and into rehab centres and shelters. In terms of safety, Special Protection Group and US Secret Services are working in coordination to decide the deployment of snipers to cover the Falaknuma Palace, the venue of the official dinner. According to reports, the Hyderabad police will also be conducting door-to-door checks in three colonies in the vicinity of Falaknuma. The areas are Fathima Nagar, Farooqi Nagar and Al Jubail Colony. However, the places which Ivanka Trump will be visiting — Laad Bazar and Chowmahalla Palace are yet to get a security clearance. According to a report by TOI, South Zone deputy commissioner of police said that inner security layers will be as per SPG and US Secret Services protocol. he further said that all employees of Taj Falaknuma, including the general manager, will be allowed entry through passes issued by police.

Following the Trump’s visit, at least 3,500 policemen will be deployed in 3 colonies around Taj Falaknuma.