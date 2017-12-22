Police also said that Kartik was known to Sandhya and was working in her company for more than two years. He had been chasing the victim and harassing her for months before committing the horrendous crime.

After seeing the young woman in flames, people rushed to her for help and doused the fire | Image for representation

A 24-year-old woman died after she was burnt alive by a former colleague in Secunderabad on Thursday. The victim was immediately taken to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital where she died due to severe burn injuries. Sandhya Rani, who was a receptionist for a company in Secunderabad, was going home at around 6.30 pm when Sai Kartik came from her rear side and stopped to talk to her. When the girl refused, Kartik took out a bottle of kerosene from his pocket and poured it on Sandhya.

Within no time the victim suffered severe injuries. The accused fled from the location before anybody could see him. After seeing the young woman in flames, people rushed to her for help and doused the fire. But Sandhya had suffered more than 60% burns by then. The victim died on Friday morning after giving her statement to the place, in which she alleged that Kartik poured kerosene on her when she refused to marry him.

“Sandhya was a capable young woman who has gone to college. When she refused to marry him, he could not take it,” police officer Sumathy told NDTV.

Police also said that Kartik was known to Sandhya and was working in her company for more than two years. He had been chasing the victim and harassing her for months before committing the horrendous crime. The accused told the police that he had approached Sandhya but she did not reciprocate to his feelings positively. The two had argued on phone recently, police added.

A case under section 307 of IPC & ST/SC Atrocity Act has been registered.