Yeddyurapa said a majority of Lingayat leaders in BJP supported the national president of Akhil Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha president Shamanur Shivashankarappa and would abide by his decision on the issue. He said a meeting of the seers of Panchapeethas will be held in February in Bengaluru to resolve the issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday said that both Veerashaiva and Lingayats are “one and the same”. His comments came in the wake of a debate seeking a separate religion status for Lingayats. Yeddyurappa held a meeting with seers of Panchapeethas at Renuka Mandir in Davangere on Wednesday to discuss the issue. The BJP leader’s statement has garnered a lot of attention as Lingayat leaders in the party, including Yeddyurappa, had preferred to remain silent on the issue due to a diktat from the party’s higher authorities.

Yeddyurapa said a majority of Lingayat leaders in BJP supported the national president of Akhil Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha president Shamanur Shivashankarappa and would abide by his decision. Earlier, Yeddyurappa had opposed to the idea of giving independent religion status to Lingayats, saying that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are synonymous.

After winning the Gujarat Assembly elections 2018, the focus of BJP has shifted now to Karnataka and it is leaving no stone unturned to woo the people of south Indian states. The party has decided to take up the issue of Lingayats. The BJP President Amit Shah at a press conference last year had said earlier that the demand for a separate religion status for Lingayats was a political game of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Refuting Siddaramaiah’s charges that the central government is showing step-motherly treatment to Karnataka, Shah branded the state’s Congress government as the most corrupt in the country.

“I have never seen such a corrupt government after Independence. It is the most corrupt government in the country which has no shame left. I ask the Chief Minister where the hugely increased central grant to Karnataka by Modi government has gone, as it doesn’t show in development,” he said.