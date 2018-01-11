Madurai district administration on Thursday issued notice making Aadhaar card mandatory for bull tamers to participate in the annually organised fest of Jallikattu. It is understood that more than a thousand bull tamers and around 3,000 bulls will participate this year in Jallikattu that is to be held on January 14 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

From rural public to children and from banks to mobile phones, the mandation of Central government to implement Aadhaar in every walk of life has been taking great strides. In a new turn of events, Aadhaar stormed its way into the cultural fest of Tamil Nadu – Jallikattu. Madurai district administration made UIDAI-issued card mandatory for bull owners and bull tamers to participate in Jallikattu, which is organised every year and where thousands of people participate.

The new mandation has come as a big blow to more than a thousand bull tamers who believe that authorities have issued the order in a haphazard manner and they have not been given adequate time to do the paperwork. The Madurai administration announced the new requisites on January 11 and Jallikattu is to be held on January 14 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. There are growing fears among the participants and supporters of Jallikattu that the traditional spectacle is going to witness a lacklustre year in 2018.

It is understood that the district authorities have made Aadhaar mandatory for the bull tamers to keep the participants and the animals under check. Every year there are a number of injuries to the participating people and to the animals as well, and it will be easy to manage the ramifications of Jallikattu for the authorities. Moreover, it will help in curbing the illegal elements that operate under the garb of Jallikattu.

Aadhaar Card has come under fire recently after reports surfaced that the confidentiality of the information provided by the people to UIDAI has been compromised. There were reports that Aadhaar information of some 1.2 billion Indians can be accessed by just paying Rs 500, which was condemned by authorities across the globe.