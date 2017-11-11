A resident of Doranda locality in Ranchi, Rafia Naaz ekes out a living for her family by teaching yoga. Rafia rose to fame after she shared a stage with Ramdev in Ranchi some time back. While admitting that she and her family had received life threats from the people, she also expressed her gratitude to the Jharkhand government for providing her with adequate security.

Rafia Naaz, a Muslim girl who is currently facing the ire of her community for teaching yoga Jharkhand’s Ranchi, found many voices rose in her support after some unidentified people hurled the stones at her house. The stole hurdling incident took place on Friday evening while she was LIVE on a media channel. While Rafia Naaz was narrating her ordeal, some members of the community gathered outside her house in Ranchi and hurled stones. The incident took place when she was LIVE for Zee news. Rafia Naaz also faces a fatwa against her, which was issued by the members of her community.

Facing condemnation for teaching yoga, Rafia Naaz found some support from noted yoga guru Ramdev. Reacting to the incident, Ramdev said that yoga is an exercise which is good for mental health and physical wellness. Ramdev said, “‘From Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan to Saudi Arabia so many Muslims practice Yoga religion shouldn’t be brought into this.

Previously, a prominent Shia cleric, Maulana Saif Abbas had also raised his voice in support of Rafia Naaz over teaching yoga. Commenting on the fatwa, he said, “What is wrong if some woman teaches yoga?” Further speaking on the incident, prominent Shia cleric said that protesting this is highly condemnable. He further added that “Some people have made religion a joke.” According to reports, Ramdev and Shia cleric’s reactions came in after a fatwa was issued against Naaz. Following the criticism, the Jharkhand government decided to provide her with security. She was later provided two security guards – one male and one female.

