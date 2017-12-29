The locals of a village near Gumla city of Jharkhand caught three drunk men raping a 13-year-old girl on Wednesday evening. The angry mob not only thrashed the wrongdoers but kept them tied at the crime spot with ropes over night and handed them over to police the next morning.

In a horrendous incident of rape yet again, three men were roughed up by local villagers after they caught the men raping a 13-year-old near Gumla city of Jharkhand. After thrashing the wrongdoers, the villagers tied them and kept them at the site of the crime over night, and handed them over to police next morning. All the three men have been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to reports, the minor was taking a stroll near her house in Khetli village at around 6 PM. The three men were under the immense influence of alcohol when they saw the minor. They grabbed her from behind, tied her mouth and dragged her to a nearby hill, where they took turns raping her. The villagers in the vicinity heard her screams and rushed to the spot. They caught the men in the middle of the heinous crime and began brutally thrashing them.

The rapists, who all are aged between 21 and 24 years, were kept tied with a rope the entire night. The next morning the entire matter was narrated to the head of the village, who reported it to police. The police reached the spot swiftly and arrested the three rapists. The victim was made to file an FIR against the men and the police then registered the case under POCSO Act.