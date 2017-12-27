In Jharkhand's Chaibasa village, 43 people were booked for sedition, criminal conspiracy and an 83-year-old leader went missing. The reason for the action was the villagers' demand for independence. A former block development officer, Ramo Birua who went missing, claimed that under article 372 (1) (2) of the Constitution, Kolhan was a separate state.

In another incident with controversial overtone, 43 people were booked for sedition, criminal conspiracy and other criminal charges and an 83-year-old, a former block development officer Ramo Birua has gone underground. This came in after the Jharkhand village demanded statehood in a small division, in Bhagabila village in Chaibasa. Birua had issued to hoist the flag for “separate Kolhan Estate”. His claim is based on 1837 ‘Wilkinson Rule’- known as the British era instrument to control the Kolhan region, which includes West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Seraikela Kharsawan districts of Jharkhand. Birua claimed that under article 372 (1) (2) of the Constitution, Kolhan was a separate state.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Soy said, “This time, he tried to get things done on a bigger scale… He had begun issuing certificates like for caste, income and age, under the letterhead of ‘Kolhan Estate Government’. Initially, we thought him to be an old maverick. But when he distributed pamphlets, posters and banners talking about Kolhan Estate Government and planned to unfurl the flag, we decided to take action.” Posters were captured by the police which depicted Ramo Birua as ‘Malik-in-Council’ of ‘Kolhan Government Estate’. After Birua went missing, police arrested one of his supporters Ban Singh and have named 43 other people in the FIR from the village. However, officials claimed Birua is not supported by all the people but villagers are being misguided by him in the name of independence.

Sir Robert Clive defeated the collective forces of Nawabs of Oudh and Bengal in the battle of Buxar, 1765. The British made alignment with the local kings, to collect the rent on their behalf. By 1832, the tribal groups of Chaibasa resisted against high rent and demanded their land holdings. In 1837, Wilkinson declared Kolhan as Kolhan Separate estate, which is headquartered in Chaibasa, popularly known as Wilkinson’s rule.