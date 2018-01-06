Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was deeply pained by the deaths. "Pained to hear that four policemen have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families," she tweeted.

Four policemen were killed and two others seriously injured in an IED blast in Sopore

Four policemen lost their lives and two others were seriously injured after an IED blast set off by militants in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday morning. According to reports, three shops were also damaged in the blast at Gole market in Sopore. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Munir Khan told Greater Kashmir that four policemen were killed in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast. The deceased have been identified as ASI Irshad Ahmad from Doda, Muhammad Amin from Kupwara and Ghulam Nabi from Sopore. The policemen were from the 3rd Battalion of Indian Reserve Police.

IED blast in Sopore. Details being collected. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 6, 2018

According to sources, militants had planted the bomb inside the market after sensing a heavy presence of militants. The injured were shifted to hospital and a search operation is underway, a police officer said. So far no militant group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. Condemning the incident, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was deeply pained by the deaths. “Pained to hear that four policemen have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families,” she tweeted.

Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 6, 2018

More #visuals from Baramulla where 4 Policemen have lost their lives after an IED blast by terrorists in Sopore #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/BLybHzhaFl — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

