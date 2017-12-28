Khari Karmara falls opposite Rawalkote where Indian army commandos had in a cross LoC raid killed three Pakistani troopers on Monday evening. The raid was in response to the killing of four Indian soldiers including a Major on December 23.

In continued incidents of unproved firing, Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Khari Karmara area of Poonch district. According to locals, firing started at around 4 am today and heavy shelling started around 3.40 pm. Mortars, automatics and small arms were fired by the Pakistani troops from the other side of the border. However, no damage was reported from the Indian side. The Indian army retaliated to the firing strongly and effectively, army said.

Mortar shells were falling ahead of the barbed fence and people in the area were asked to stay indoors for safety. Interestingly, Khari Karmara falls opposite Rawalkote where Indian army commandos had in a cross LoC raid killed three Pakistani troopers on Monday evening. The raid was in response to the killing of four Indian soldiers including a Major. The Northern Command had described the killing of its soldiers as a “dastardly” attack by Pakistan and had vowed that India will retaliate at a time and choice of its choosing.

On December 23, a major and three soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred in cross firing by Pakistan Army in Keri sector of Rajouri district. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when Pakistan violated the ceasefire and opened fire on the Indian Army patrol party. According to defence ministry spokesperson, the deceased personnel were identified as Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh of 2 Sikh battalion.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, Army in a statement on Saturday said, “Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, and Sepoy Pargat Singh were brave and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.”