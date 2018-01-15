A private news channel journalist Mounesh Potharaj's body, who died in a road accident, was transported in a garbage truck after police department couldn't arrange any other vehicle to transport his body. The journalist died after he lost the control of his bike and hit a tree. He passed away on the spot.

In another incident exposing administration’s insensitivity, journalist Mounesh Potharaj’s body, who died in a road accident, was transported in a garbage truck after police officials couldn’t arrange any other vehicle to transport his body. The journalist, who works with a local news channel was on his way to work to Haveri from Sirsi in Karnataka. The journalist died after he lost the control of his bike and hit a tree. He passed away on the spot.

After the incident was noticed, the police authorities instead of arranging any ambulance or decent vehicle shockingly used a garbage truck to transport journalist’s body. Giving the clarification on this incident and why did the police use a garbage truck and could not find any other vehicle, Superintendents of Police (SP) informed media and said that the police department doesn’t own any vehicle to transport dead bodies and the ambulances also will not carry the body if a postmortem is not done. Further adding to the statement, the SP said, “The police had to arrange for a vehicle from the spot. Because it was Sankranti festival, police were not able to arrange for any vehicle. Then they contacted the civic authorities and they dispatched a tractor,” the SP claimed.

Sharing the grievances, journalist’s older brother Madadeva while speaking to a leading daily said that the did local administration and departments concerned transported his brother body in a garbage truck and also alleged that they delayed the the post-mortem and demanding a bribe of Rs 700. “I can’t explain how shattered our family is. It was a shock to hear that he had died, but inhumanity from the authorities and hospital authorities have left shattered,” Madadeva added.