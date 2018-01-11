The woman had filed a petition in the High Court saying she was forced into conversion and taken to Saudi Arabia, from where she was supposed to be sent to Syria. She also said the accused had made a fake marriage certificate.

At least two people have been arrested in connection with the converting of a woman and then smuggling her to Saudi Arabia. Mandiyedathu Fayas, 23, from Paravur and Thalakkad Ziyad, 48, were arrested by the Aluva police and their cell phones were also seized. Police raided their houses and said the crucial information was obtained from them during the interrogation. The victim, a native of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, knew the accused persons, police said.

The petition further says that the woman somehow got in touch with her father and told him the whole incident and with the help of a friend, she fled to India. The police have registered a case after the High Court directive.

The woman said she had met Riyaz in 2014 when she was studying in Bengaluru. According to reports, she stayed with him in Manjali for some time before she realised his plan to hand her over to a terrorist group in Syria. Fayas, a close relative of the main accused Riyaz, and Ziyad helped with the accommodation of the woman in Manjali, news website onmanorma reported. Four natives of Kannur, a woman in Bengaluru, and two lawyers are also accused in the case, according to the website.