In another horrendous incident, a woman was molested in public transport on Monday in the Southern part of Kerala. The lady was travelling to Pathanamthitta via Sree Devi Travels private bus when the driver started harassing her by showing her indecent vulgar signs. The lady, somehow, managed to capture the entire scenario on her mobile phone which came handy while filing an FIR at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The complaint was registered against the bus driver in Regional Transport Office which has accepted the complaint and looking minutely at every aspect of the incident.

In India, each day a lot of school girls and college going girls along with working women travel by public transport including buses and local trains to commute to their destination. Such horrific occurrences can create a lot of problem for these women who use public transport on a daily basis. But what is worth noticing in this incident is that the woman kept her wits and captured the entire happening on her phone. The recent incident has made the local police officials alert about the security of girls in the region and they are busy taking appropriate actions to ensure the safety of girls and women in the area.