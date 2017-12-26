The victim added that she was lured in by the man on the pretext of marriage. The victim added that the accused deceived her and said that they would get married at a court in Ludhiana. While sharing her ordeal, the victim said that the man used to keep her confined to just one room and whenever she used to ask about marriage, he used to shout at her and often changed the topic.

In a tragic incident being reported from Ludhiana, a Class 11 student was raped by a man on the pretext of marriage. Later, the man also recorded their physical acts on camera and blackmailed her of making the video viral. Apart from continuously using the girl physically, the man also demanded Rs 2 lakh in cash and a Bullet motorcycle. As per reports, even after getting the Bullet motorcycle and the demanded money, the boy shared the video on the social media sites.

According to reports, the victim said that the accused use to roam outside her school and often used to tease her. Even after being scolded several times, the accused did not stop, the victim added. The victim added that she was lured in by the man on the pretext of marriage. The victim added that the accused deceived her and said that they would get married at a court in Ludhiana. While sharing her ordeal, the victim said that the man used to keep her confined to just one room and whenever she used to ask about marriage, he used to shout at her and often changed the topic.

As per reports, the victim has alleged that she was forcibly taken to a hotel near Ludhiana bus stand and was raped continuously for hours. She added that the accused recorded the video and blackmailed her while asking for Rs 2 lakh in cash. Scared of the video going viral, the victim’s father bought the accused the Bullet bike worth Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand and took Rs 2 lakh in cash. Even though, the accused identified as Ram Krishna, was not satisfied and shared the video on the public platforms. The matter has been registered with the nearest police station. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police official said that the matter was registered after the medical test. The officer further added that a special team has been formed to nab the absconding accused.