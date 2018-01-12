A shocking incident occurred in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, where a speeding dumper driver lost control and ran over 2 children who were getting off an auto. Of the two children, one died on the spot and the other is seriously injured.

A horrific incident occurred in Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, where a running dumpster crushed two children who were stepping down from an auto, which resulted in the death of one child on the spot. While one child is serious. According to a report in a major daily, the incident occurred in front of Chaurasia Dhaba, near the Garhimalalrah police station area. The unfortunate incident unfolded when Rajni Chaurasia the wife of a dhaba owner was carrying her two children to a local hospital.

The mother and the two children had taken an auto from home. As they reached their destination, Rajni got down first and was waiting for the children to get down when an uncontrolled dumper came racing towards the auto from the side whcih was being used by the minors to leave the auto. The two children were held by their father after getting out but the grip was not firm enough to save them from coming under the rampant vehicle. While one of the two sustained deadly injuries, the other one succumbed to death immediately. The purpose of the family remained unfulfilled as the mother lost her children even before she could get them treated.

One of the childs, Aditya who was 4 years old died at the spot, the elder brother, 6-year-old Rajveer was brought to the district hospital in a dire condition. He was admitted to Trauma Ward. The family filed a police complaint against the driver following which he was nabbed by the police. After the incident, the mother kept shedding tears immensely, and the father of the children, Wishnukant Chaurasia too couldn’t believe what had happened.