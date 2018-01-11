According to reports, at least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As the news of fire spread, the marriage hall staff immediately evacuated the people to safer places.

A massive fire broke out at one of the marriage lawns situated near Entertainment Paradise cinema hall in Jaipur on Thursday afternoon. No loss of life has been reported so far. However, the set which has witnessed various marriages in the past has been completely damaged in the fire. According to reports, at least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

As the news of fire spread, the marriage hall staff immediately evacuated the people to safer places. The incident is the latest in the series of fire incidents that have taken place in the past few days. Earlier on December 29, 2017, a major fire in the Kamala Mills compound claimed the lives of 14 people. Initial reports suggested the fire broke out in a rooftop bar, 1Above, and rapidly spread to next door pub Mojo’s Bistro but a technical investigation report of the Mumbai Fire Brigade found the fire started at Mojo’s Bistro due to “flying embers” from a hookah.

(This is a breaking story… More details are awaited)