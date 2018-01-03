In a recent video, the visuals of MiG-29K aircraft caught fire being extinguished at Goa airport after the aircraft went off the runway while taking off can be seen. The operations at the airport located inside the naval base resumed after a brief halt after the accident, a senior airport official said. This is the first MiG-29 to be lost by the navy which operates the jet off the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

A MiG-29K aircraft caught fire after it skidded off the runway at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport on Wednesday, after which the runway was closed for an hour, a senior airport official said. A statement from the Defence Ministry spokesperson said the incident occurred when the fighter jet, manned by a trainee pilot, skidded. Goa airport operates from the Indian Naval base INS Hansa. “The fire on the aircraft is being extinguished,” the spokesperson said. B.C.H. Negi, the Airports Authority of India Director for the Goa airport, told IANS that the runway was closed for now. “It has been closed for an hour as of now.”

The pilot, a trainee, managed to eject safely from the aircraft, which caught fire after the crashing. “All flights are likely to be delayed at Goa Airport as the runway is closed for operations due to Indian Navy’s urgent operational requirements,” Goa airport authorities said on Twitter. This is the first MiG-29 to be lost by the navy which operates the jet off the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The fighter jet will also be deployed off the INS Vikrant, the first indigenous aircraft carrier being built for the Navy. As for now, there is nobody who is seriously injured. The runway will soon gain its pace once it gets cleared.

