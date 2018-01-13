At least 6 people have been hospitalised after being attacked by a leopard who entered in a residential colony in Nanipada in suburban Mulund, Mumbai on early Saturday morning. The entire area was cordoned off and people in the vicinity were also informed to take caution.

In a scary incident, at least 4-6 people were attacked by a leopard after he entered in a residential colony in Nanipada in suburban Mulund, Mumbai on early Saturday morning. Officials from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park conducted the rescue operation rescued the leopard. The people who were attacked by the leopard were taken to Sion hospital for the treatment. The area where the leopard was spotted is covered by hills and forest. After the authorities were informed about the incident, the entire area was cordoned off and people in the vicinity were also informed to take caution.

Earlier in December 2017, Dr Bijoy Gogoi, a vet climbed down a 30ft open well to rescue a leopard in Guwahati, in the Northeastern state of Assam. After struggling for two hours, the vet along with other villagers successfully rescued the leopard. As reported, the adult female leopard had been stuck unnoticed in the well for hours till locals discovered the growling leopard. The residents narrate that the creature in search of food might have strolled into the dense area and got trapped into the well.

Prior to that, in October 2017, at around 4AM, a leopard was spotted in the premises of Maruti Suzuki’s plant in Manesar. After the news broke out, police and forest authorities rushed to Maruti Suzuki’s plant and cordoned off the area. According to reports, no worker was being allowed to enter the premises. An official said that special teams have been formed to nab the wild cat.

The matter was highlighted after a guard on duty found a leopard roaming inside the ‘Engine Department’ at around 4 AM. Since there was no update on the leopard, the workers who had come for the morning shift were not allowed to enter the Manesar plant of Maruti Suzuki. Private security personnel have also been asked to keep away from the plant, officer said.